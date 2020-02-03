Booker T Comments On Matt Riddle & Brock Lesnar Confrontation

According to various reports, Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into some kind of altercation backstage at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar is reported to have told Riddle he will not work with him. Booker T talked about the issues regarding Riddle and Lesnar on his “The Hall of Fame with Booker T” on ESPN 97.5 recently.

“These sites will pick something up in a heartbeat and they will run with it,” Booker T pointed out about wrestling sites.

“I was looking on social media, actually on some of the sites, and they were talking about Matt Riddle saying ‘Man, forget that, I want the title shot, I’m taking his career, I’m going to finish Brock Lesnar.'”

Booker was referencing a video posted by the official WWE PC YouTube channel. In the video, Riddle continued to say he plans on retiring Brock Lesnar. The video was posted after reports of Riddle and Lesnar’s confrontation at the Rumble went public. It is not clear, however, if Riddle’s comments in the video were made before his meeting with Lesnar or after. Booker feels Riddle likely made the comments in the video before his confrontation with Brock. Some of Riddle’s comments indicate the video was filmed after Lesnar said he wouldn’t work with him, however.

“I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m going to get it. I don’t care, it’s not up to him,” Riddle said in the video. “I don’t like being told no, especially when I work as hard as I do.”

Booker T Continues To Talk About Matt Riddle

“This ain’t the UFC and that’s what I want to relay also,” Booker said.

“If someone don’t want to work with you, if someone don’t like you, it definitely can be a problem for you,” Booker continued.

Booker would then say he feels the media turned in-character comments of Riddle’s into a shoot story.

“So, that’s why I feel like, this deal right here he was in character one moment and then the media took the character and made it a shoot because of what happened on Sunday.”

“On one of the sites, it actually gives you everything verbatim as far as what he said but you got to click on the video to see what it really is.”

Booker’s comments can be heard in the player below: