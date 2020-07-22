Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Booker T Comments On #NaomiDeservesBetter Trending, Naomi Responds

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on Twitter.

By Steve Russell
Booker T
Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on Twitter. The hashtag gained momentum as disgruntled fans who believe WWE has been mishandling the Superstar rallied in support of Naomi.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Famer with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Booker T shared his critical take on the trending hashtag. 

“They can go to hell with all these hashtags,” Booker T stated. “I’m tired of hearing about them. Don’t nobody ‘deserve’ a chance. You have to earn a chance and your spot on the roster, this is not some kind of movement just to pull somebody up just because. I hate to say this because I like Naomi, but as far as the business goes, you get it on your merit alone. There is no buddy system.”

Booker T noted how, although some people may have benefited from help, ultimately “life is not fair.”

He added how people have to make their own breaks and rise to the occasion. Acknowledging how this kind of shift doesn’t happen overnight, he pointed to himself as an example:

“No one expected me to become a six-time champ, but my persistence of going out there and performing better than all of those suckas in the locker room, and they knew it, and the fans saw something different.”

#NaomiDeservesBetter

Booker T argued how the hashtag doesn’t serve a purpose and doesn’t benefit Naomi. Instead, he believes she should be advocating for herself and consistently performing at a high level. Booker T believes if a Superstar can achieve that, then they “cannot be denied” and “No one will ever say you were given anything.”

He explained how, if someone gave Naomi a championship tomorrow it wouldn’t feel earned or as though she “did it on her own.”

Booker T stressed how he would never have wanted to have the championship simply given to him. He then praised Naomi as the most athletic female Superstar in the WWE locker room.

However, he added how “psychology and working are two different things.” Booker T then suggested that if he could guide her for a month, she would look at the pro wrestling business in a totally different way. 

Naomi Reacts To Booker T’s Thoughts

Naomi saw Booker T’s comments on the situation. She responded with a succinct reply, writing “Will do @BookerT5x.” She accompanied her answer with a Gif of Jim Carrey wrapped in tape, waving.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks also commented on Booker T’s observations. She wrote in support of Naomi, telling her not to “feed into useless opinions, no matter who they come from.” She encouraged Naomi to keep glowing and how she has nothing to prove to anybody. Sasha Banks recently irked Booker T after claiming she and Bayley were a better tag team than Harlem Heat.

ViaWrestling Inc.
