Booker T Discusses Drew McIntyre’s Rise To The Top

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has spoken about Drew McIntyre's rise to the top in WWE, calling his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar "fitting" for his journey.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed Drew McIntyre’s rise to the top in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Looking at McIntyre’s WWE journey that now leads him to WrestleMania 36, Booker T commented on how it’s “fitting” that he headlines Mania with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

“McIntyre-Lesnar is a built-in story,” Booker said. “Drew paid his dues. He’s a guy that got fired, had to go out there and find himself, then work his way back up. Drew is a guy that was once labeled ‘The Chosen One,’ and then all of that fell through. To see him back, it’s only fitting to close WrestleMania with that match.”

Booker T confessed that he relates to McIntyre thanks to their shared work ethic. He felt that he was often a hardworking, but underappreciated, wrestler during his tenure in WCW before his first World Title reign in 2000.

“I was that guy once upon a time, so I know exactly how Drew feels right now,” Booker T said. “It will be one of those stories where the guy who worked his ass off gets rewarded, and it will be awesome.”

Drew McIntyre faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5, 2020, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.