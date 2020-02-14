Booker T Discusses John Cena’s Brock Lesnar Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed John Cena's recent comments where he claimed Brock Lesnar is the "best in-ring performer of all time."

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his two cents on John Cena’s comments regarding Brock Lesnar. Cena recently shared his opinion that Lesnar is the “best in-ring performer of all time” in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Fame, Booker T addressed Cena’s words.

“I know where John is coming from,” Booker T said. “[…] I can say I had a small piece in teaching John Cena the art in Shakespeare. People think I am throwing shade on him when I say John Cena is very limited as far as move set. He’s a guy who parlayed his skills all the way to the main event, the most decorated champion in WWE history. For John to make that statement about Brock Lesnar, I can’t say he’s wrong.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t necessarily say the best, he’s not number one on my list but as far a performer goes, right now, today, on the roster, in my opinion, Brock Lesnar is the most believable guy on our roster today in 2020, bar none. If anybody wants to challenge me on that, do so. The most believable athlete walking out of that curtain. He makes you believe it, you want more of it even if you don’t want more.”

Booker T On Lesnar’s Rumble Performance

Booker T looked at Lesnar’s performance in the Royal Rumble matchup as an example of this, calling it “awesome.” He believes people will remember January’s Rumble match for a long time because of Lesnar’s involvement and that, no matter who Lesnar’s opponent is, “if and when that guy beats Brock Lesnar, the fans go crazy. That’s a moment.”

Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, February 27th. The event takes place from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.