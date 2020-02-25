Booker T Discusses Modern Wrestling’s Scripted Promos

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Chasing Glory. During their conversation, Booker T shared his thoughts on WWE’s heavily scripted promos.

He compared these scripts to how things were when he was an active in-ring competitor. Booker noted how scripts can “take away a lot of the originality.” Despite this, however, Booker T also addressed the positives scripts can provide. He pointed to his experiences as King Booker as an example.

“I remember back in the day, John Laurinaitis, he used to write a lot of my matches for me. Just the finish, he would write the finish for me,” Booker T explained. “In the beginning I told him, I go, “Man, I don’t work like this. I’m an artist.” He’d go, “Just look it over and just try it.” I went out and I was like, “All right, I’ll try it.” I went out and I did, and I was like, “Wow, man, I look like a million bucks.””

He continued, “If I got someone working with me and I know they can make me look better and then they give me the liberty to say, “Hey, use it if you like it. If you don’t, throw it out,” that’s going to make me a whole lot better, opposed to someone just telling me, “Hey, this is what you got tonight.” For me, I had Brian Gewirtz, back when I was doing the King Booker.”

Booker T has previously praised Gewirtz for helping him with the King Booker character. With his notes, Booker T was able to embrace the gimmick and deliver his promos with a little ad-libbing thrown in.

