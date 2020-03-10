Booker T Discusses Roman Reigns Vs. Goldberg At WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has spoken about WWE’s decision to book Roman Reigns versus Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. The two will compete for Goldberg’s WWE Universal Championship. He defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the gold during WWE’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

“[…] Roman Reigns, he’s set up. I see this thing working out perfectly, and we were just talking about this a month ago,” he said on his podcast, The Hall of Fame. “Callers were calling in, all upset, ‘You know man, it doesn’t look like anything’s going to happen. It’s going to be the worst WrestleMania in history.’ There’s still a lot of people upset about The Fiend thing, and there’s going to be.”

Booker T Argues In Favor Of Reigns Vs. Goldberg

Booker T shared how he personally liked the decision to go ahead with this matchup. His co-host Brad Gilmore agreed, highlighting the list of Superstars that Reigns has previously faced at Wrestlemania. Alongside Triple H, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, Gilmore argued that facing Goldberg would help solidify his place in wrestling history.

“Nah, man Roman’s done that already,” Booker T stated. “I said he had big shoes to fill coming into this company, and he’s went out there and he’s done that very, very well. At one point, the direction of his character was slipping a little bit. The fans didn’t want to see that Roman Reigns, and I think that’s what started the downward spiral of Roman Reigns—was the fans not wanting to support him. Then, all of the sudden, the ship was righted, and Roman said, ‘Hey man, let me just go out and do what I do, man…And that’s beat guys up, and lock and load, and drop the hammer. We might can make some monies.”

Booker T continued, “And I think that’s what happened. Roman went out and started being himself and the fans still were kind of on the fence. But when Roman went away – and then was gone for a while – with his illness and then he came back [to the ring] again…absence make the heart grow founder! The people love it, and now with this match right here, is a moment. There’s a moment that we can capture right here, that we can never ever get back.”

Roman Reigns faces Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.