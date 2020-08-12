Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared why he doesn't think Eric Bischoff belongs on WCW's Mount Rushmore.

By Steve Russell
Booker T. Photo Credit: WWE.com
Booker T. Photo Credit: WWE.com

Booker T doesn’t believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone’s WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of Famer is concerned, Bischoff’s “not in the conversation.”

Booker T shared his thoughts on his Hall of Fame podcast. He explained how people like Bischoff who “haven’t put time in the ring wrestling for years” don’t deserve consideration. He stressed that this was just his opinion on the matter.

- Advertisement -

Extrapolating on his opinion, Booker T reflected on Bischoff’s impact on WCW and the wrestling business. He acknowledged how Bischoff did a lot for him and his career in WCW. However, he noted that when business and pleasure mingle, problems can occur.

“When Eric Bischoff stopped being the president, stopped being the boss and wanted to start being one of the boys and wanting to be one of the talents on the show, that’s when everything got clouded.”

Booker T continued, “Judgment totally didn’t come into play in certain instances because you got a lot of guys around you that you think are your friends. Eric Bischoff should have never been in a position to even be considered to be a part of Mount Rushmore.”

Booker T has previously expressed a similar opinion regarding Bischoff being inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week's main event. Asuka battled Bayley...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ken Shamrock Sends Message To WWE Regarding RAW Underground Segments

Ken Shamrock has not been impressed by the worked-shoot style of fighting in the RAW Underground segments. The MMA pioneer sent out...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On Negotiating With Vince McMahon To Come Back To WWE

Eric Bischoff returned to WWE from June to October of last year. His short-lived time as the Executive Director of Smackdown was...
Read more
WWE

MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Goldberg Labels Roman Reigns A ‘Joke,’ Explains Why He Headbutted Doors

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg has labeled Roman Reigns a "joke." His words come in response to...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

Booker T doesn't believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone's WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of...
Read more
AEW

FTR Talk About Tag Team Psychology, If AEW Needs 6-Man Tag Titles

FTR has shared their approach to tag team psychology and whether they believe AEW needs a 6-man championship. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Intergender Wrestling, Who WWE’s COVID-19 Era MVP Is

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has agreed with Lance Storm's recent comments on intergender wrestling. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes On What AEW Looks For In Indie Talent, Completed TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling's TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about what the company looks when considering indie talent. During a sit-down...
Read more
WWE

Xavier Woods Responds To CM Punk Suggesting That Big E Should ‘Dump’ The New Day

Big E is getting a shot at a singles run due to the injuries of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but E...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

MVP On Advice He Got From Vince McMahon During His Early Career

MVP recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he talked about things like his return to WWE, the potential of Apollo...
Read more
WWE

Former WWE Star Makes Impact Return (Video)

Former WWE star Curt Hawkins who is now known as Brian Myers made his return to Impact Wrestling for the first time...
Read more
WWE

FOX To Air WWE Special During SummerSlam Weekend

The main FOX channel is scheduled to air a WWE special during SummerSlam Weekend. TV guides currently have a two-hour special called "WWE SummerSlam's Hottest...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Total Viewership Stays Steady, RAW Underground Week 2 Slightly Dips (8/10)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
WWE

Second NXT TakeOver Special Reportedly Planned For October

It looks like there could be two WWE NXT TakeOver specials airing in the month of October. There are plans for a NXT TakeOver event...
Read more
ROH

ROH To Resume TV Tapings, PPV Scheduled For Next Month

Ring of Honor is getting set to return. The promotion has not run a live event since February. Previously, they were forced...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC