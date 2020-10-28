Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Booker T Explains His Comments Claiming He Doesn’t Like Sasha Banks

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed recent comments he made during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show, where he revealed he didn't like "The Boss" Sasha Banks.

By Steve Russell
Booker T Sasha Banks

Booker T has extrapolated on comments he made during the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show. He had revealed how he wanted Bayley to successfully defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, stating how he didn’t like Banks.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained how he doesn’t care what people think or say about him following his words. He stressed that he shared his opinion, nothing more.

“What if I say I don’t like Sami Zayn? Are they going to blow up the internet? What if I say I don’t like Bayley? Are they going to blow up the internet? What if I say I don’t like you? Are they going to blow up the internet? I mean guys, relax more than anything. Sasha Banks and I is something that her and I have to hash out. This is between us. It’s not between anybody else except Sasha Banks and myself.”

Booker T proceeded to list Banks’ championship accolades within WWE. He noted how she is a 5-time champion and a Grand Slam Champion, noting how he gives her “props” for her accomplishments. Regardless, he added how, ultimately, “[…] she rubs me the wrong way a little bit, It could be her attitude.”

Booker T On Issues With Sasha Banks

The Hall of Famer stressed how he didn’t say he hated her before reiterating that he stated how he “did not like Sasha.” He repeated how any issues that might exist are solely between them and recommended how people don’t “want to cross in my lane.”

He added how he appreciates what Sasha Banks does in the ring. Booker T explained how she is “better than the majority of the women that play that role and are put in that position” before praising her storytelling skills.

Sasha Banks successfully defeated Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The two clashed at WWE’s recent Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

