Monday, October 19, 2020

Booker T Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ WWE Separated The New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reflected on the recent WWE draft, as well as explaining why he's "glad" WWE has separated the New Day.

By Steve Russell

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the WWE Draft during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He also explained why he’s “glad” Big E has been separated from his New Day stablemates.

Booker T noted how the recent WWE Draft was different from the drafts that took place when he was an active in-ring competitor. He stressed how the hype WWE attempted to create for the Draft was only “for the fans.’

“The draft to me, it’s just working for another show. It wasn’t about the hype. The hype was for the fans. […] I’m not trying to rag on these guys or anything these days, but the draft back in the day, there was a reason why we had to have a draft, and a SmackDown and a RAW. We had so much talent on the roster.”

Booker T was quick to add that today’s current roster is also filled with talented Superstars. However, according to him, there was a notable “abundance of talent” flooding WWE after WCW was purchased.

“[…] we literally had the best talent roster in the world at that time. We had an abundance of talent that could fuel two shows. It was totally different as far as how I looked at the draft back then compared to how I look at it now.”

Booker T On Big E Going Solo On SmackDown

Regarding the New Day, Booker T shared how separating the stable is in the best interest of Big E:

“This is the only way Big E can really run on his own. He could really put himself out there without having that umbrella of the New Day. You have to let it go and go out there and be Big E and create his own brand in order to fuel what he’s trying to do right now and that’s take it to the next level.”

He noted how Big E doesn’t have to “change anything” and uses this opportunity to “step up.”

Booker T then shared how he wished he could have the opportunity to coach Big E, sharing how:

“If I was to manage someone, it would be a guy like Big E because I really feel Big E could run through the whole territory if the stars were aligned right for him. I’m not saying I want to be a manager, but I feel if there is anyone I could manage and get some feelings out of the fans watching this would be a guy like Big E. Big E could really be the guy if he had the right expert tutelage.”

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted to Raw following the WWE Draft. Big E, however, remained a SmackDown Superstar.

Via WrestlingNews.co

