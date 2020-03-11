Booker T Isn’t “Sold” On Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his support in WWE’s decision to book Roman Reigns vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. However, during a recent episode of his podcast The Hall of Fame, Booker T remained unconvinced about another headline matchup: Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch.

“I’m not sold on it. I’ll just say that. I’m not sold on it yet,” he confessed. “But I’m like this man. I’m thinking about the performance more than anything, I’m thinking about when you go out and perform, you know, in Elimination Chamber…WrestleMania. Those are big moments for me. Going into a match like that. I trust Becky Lynch. Becky has done a lot of good things over this last year, she’s put herself in position to, you know, be called ‘the man.’”

Booker T On Becky Lynch’s Past Opponents

Booker T noted how Lynch has been performing at a consistent quality against “really, really high calibre talent.” Booker T then pointed towards her matches with both Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, adding how they can “go out there and really perform [at the] next level.”

“Now I’m wondering, Becky Lynch against Shayna Baszler. You know, how is that thing gonna go? How are they going to match up? As far as going out there and creating some beautiful magic? Because at the end of the day it really is all about Shakespeare. It really is all about going out there and performing for the fans.”

Becky Lynch aims to defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

