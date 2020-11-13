Friday, November 13, 2020

Booker T Lists His Top Five Modern-Day WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared a list of his top five modern-day WWE Superstars.

By Steve Russell
Booker T
Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared a list of his top five modern-day Superstars during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

At number five is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Number four is The Hurt Business’, Bobby Lashley, who Booker T would like to see “move up to next phase as far as beating up the upper tier guys to get to that upper level.”

Kevin Owens also made the list, with Booker T noting that KO “is always” somewhere in his personal top five rankings. He explained how “Kevin is one of those guys who is grinding and is always trying to better himself in every way, at home as well as on the job.”

The number two slot belonged to the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Booker T pointed to Reigns’ impactful return and pivot into The Tribal Chief gimmick, stressing how it “definitely sparked the wrestling world.” He added how Reigns is now looked at as a “totally different person” thanks to the character change.

Booker T’s Number One Pick

“Coming in at number 1 is Sami Zayn. I wish I had 10 Sami Zayn’s,” Booker T said. “I could build a great company around guys with that knowledge and that talent, and know how to do their job and do their job to the best of their ability until something better comes along. That’s the type of guy that Sami is. He is not looking to hang in the back. He is always the guy that is going to be raising his hand looking to get to the front of the class.”

Booker T explained that Sami Zayn stands out because of how Zayn makes wrestling “real” for him. He noted that this is just his opinion. Still, because of this skill, it made Zayn’s inclusion at the number one spot a “no-brainer” for Booker T.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

