Booker T Names Who Helped With WWE Backstage Hiring, CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared who was responsible for him becoming a part of FS1’s WWE Backstage show. Speaking with Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Chasing Glory, Booker T was quick to credit his co-host, Renee Young, as being instrumental in his hiring.

“Big props to Renee, actually, because I wasn’t even on the radar, I think, to come and do this thing,” he said. “Renee was like, ‘Man, you all need to interview Book. You all need to bring him in, look at him,’ because me and Renee, we’ve got chemistry together.”

He continued, “We were doing the WWE Kickoff parties, and we realized we had chemistry, and it was just organic… They brought me in, they auditioned me. Next thing you know, I get the gig.”

Booker T On CM Punk

Despite being a panelist on the show, Booker T shared that he had no clue that CM Punk was going to become a part of WWE Backstage. Punk occasionally joins the team as a contributor and WWE analyst. He admitted that it’s great to have Punk as a part of their team and provide his unfiltered take on WWE. “I didn’t know he was there,” Booker T admitted. “It was definitely authentic. Having him be part of the show is awesome.”

Booker T joins Renee Young every Tuesday night for WWE Backstage on FS1.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.