Booker T Offers Advice To The Revival: “Take The Money”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has offered some advice to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. He addressed their contract negotiations on a recent episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame. Booker T stressed one piece of advice over everything else: take the money.

“If I could give them any advice, ‘Take the money. Take what’s behind door number one.’ If they came to me and said, ‘Hey Book, we’re going to give you a million dollars a year. You’re not going to win any titles. We’ll give you TV time. A 15-year contract.’ I’m gonna shut the hell up. I don’t give a damn about no titles,” Booker T said.

He continued, “Legacy and all that is okay. But if I had the choice of getting the money, and not working, I’m taking the money and I’m not gonna care about the legacy. I’m gonna take that $15 million and parlay that into 45 or 50. For me, it was about getting paid and parlaying professional wrestling into what I’m doing right now. If they would’ve said, ‘you can take the money and work sporadically’ or ‘take the money and stay at home.’ You would have never saw me again. I’m serious.”

Booker T reflected on being able to see the world because of pro wrestling, stressing how much he loves the business. He also loves seeing young talent living their dreams. But, for Booker T, if he had been offered $1 million a year, he would have taken the money. He noted the money would have allowed him the opportunity to take the trips anyway without the responsibility of having to perform.

H/T to Fightful for the transcriptions.