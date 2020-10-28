Booker T On If Matt Riddle Fits WWE’s Championship ‘Protocol,’ Riddle Responds

Matt Riddle has responded to Booker T’s comments stating how “The Original Bro” shouldn’t be wrestling in his bare feet. During a recent episode of Booker T’s podcast, The Hall of Fame, he suggested how Riddle is doing himself a disservice by not wearing wrestling boots.

According to Booker T, the lack of footwear was one of the first things he noticed about Riddle. It didn’t leave a positive impression, as he stressed how “that’s not the look of a world heavyweight champion.”

The Hall of Famer argued how “There is a protocol there” in what makes a Superstar World Heavyweight Champion material. “How many World Heavyweight Champions were bare feet [while wrestling]? How many of them were greater than Superfly Jimmy Snuka?”

Booker T continued, “I’m just saying if you’re trying to get to the World Heavyweight Championship or Universal championship, there has always been a certain look that you must have. When I’m talking Matt Riddle, I’m thinking from a promoter’s perspective. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Word of Booker T’s comments clearly made its way to Riddle. The Raw Superstar took to Twitter to share a photo of himself alongside a caption reading, “My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I’m not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus #stallion #wwe #raw #bro.”

Matt Riddle recently lost to Sheamus on Monday Night Raw. Sheamus’ victory means he gets to represent Team Raw at WWE’s upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.