Booker T On Intergender Wrestling, Who WWE’s COVID-19 Era MVP Is

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has agreed with Lance Storm’s recent comments on intergender wrestling. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Fame, Booker T addressed the issue as well as the backlash Storm received. During the episode, he also shared his thoughts on who he believes the MVP of WWE’s COVID-19 era is.

Addressing Storm’s recent comments stating that intergender wrestling should be abolished, Booker T pointed to the backlash Storm’s words received on social media. Despite the negative response, the Hall of Famer shared how he seconded Storm’s feelings.

“I second that emotion as far as definitely abolishing intergender wrestling. I don’t think it does a whole lot for female wrestlers. If it is to ever be done on an independent level, for women to be able to get a little more training because there are less women out there working at the top level or better level that can get a lot of practice in working with guys, but as far as intergender wrestling ever making it to the big stage in professional wrestling, I think it would screw everything up.”

He recalled his thoughts from earlier in the year pertaining to Tessa Blanchard’s intergender matchups.

Booker T stressed how he didn’t agree with it but didn’t dispute her talent. He added how he didn’t agree with Impact Wrestling’s decision and reiterated how he 100% agrees with Storm’s sentiments.

Booker T Names His WWE COVID-19 Era MVP

Booker T then turned his attention to WWE’s current product and how it has been forced to pivot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Acknowledging how COVID-19 has forced both WWE and its Superstars to change and evolve, Booker T shared who he believes is WWE’s current MVP. He stressed that, even though it’s been a relatively short period of time, his MVP is MVP and The Hurt Business.

Booker T explained his decision, noting how MVP has been “going out and creating some really good drama.”

He stressed how MVP has managed to do this by going out and cutting promos. He believes this career resurgence is more memorable than MVP’s first run in WWE and thinks the Superstar has really found his “groove” during this time.