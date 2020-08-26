Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Booker T On Renee Young Leaving WWE, Keith Lee Vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has addressed Renee Young's decision to depart WWE, and has shared his thoughts on Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross.

By Steve Russell
Booker T. Photo Credit: WWE.com
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Renee Young’s decision to leave WWE. During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also discussed last weekend’s NXT Championship matchup between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross.

Booker T thanked Renee Young before highlighting how special she is. He stressed she won’t have to “worry about a check coming in the mail” before highlighting how she’s been “working on her game” for years. Booker T added she is finally at a point where she knows her own worth and what she can provide a company.

“Anybody that snatches Renee Young up, they are going to be very lucky to have her on that team because that is who she is. She is a team player.”

Booker T On Keith Lee Vs. Karrion Kross

Booker T then turned his attention to NXT TakeOver: XXX’s main event clash. He praised how “Two guys, two big guys, two bonafide heavyweights went out and had a heavyweight match up.”

He spoke highly of Kross, who he believed “showed his toughness” after separating his shoulder during the match. Booker T highlighted how Kross was hyper-aware of “what was on the line,” which helped motivate him throughout the bout despite the injury. He also gave props to Keith Lee, sharing how he is a fan of the “throwback wrestler” and that 2020 could be his year.

“I loved it when there were two big guys fighting going back and forth and then wrestling came into play. A big suplex or a big side slam or powerslam, whatever. That part of wrestling always drew me in.”

Booker T continued, sharing what he hates about modern-day wrestling:

“Wrestling today man, one of the things that kills me with wrestling today, and I’m going to say it. I’m going to spit some lyrics right now. I know they may not want me to talk about it. That damn leg pop is the damn vain of my existence. It really is. I’m sick of these wrestlers that go out and misuse the art. I’m going to leave it at that. I’m not going to go past that but that damn leg pop and you all know what I’m talking about.”

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Lee subsequently made his Raw debut this past Monday night.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

