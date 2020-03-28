Booker T On What’s Missing In Modern Wrestling

Booker T was recently a guest on Konnan’s “Keepin it 100” podcast. During the conversation, Booker was asked what he feels is missing wrestling today. During the conversation, Konnan asked Booker what he feels is lacking in modern wrestling.

“I think the psychology I think is missing, the stories, not the stories but the storytelling,” Booker said on the show. “Being able to go out there and make the fans say your name and chant your name because they were invested in you, they had an emotional connection. You know, when you are getting beat up real good you might see a kid crying because they want to see you get back in there. I think that part of it has been removed from the business due to it’s a different time there, a different game.”

Booker would continue to say that this type of storytelling still works and you do still see some of it today. He gave Roman Reigns as an example of someone who tells good stories in his matches.

“I like Roman Reigns because he goes out and tells me a story pretty much every time he’s in the ring,” he continued.

“Some guys go out there and they forget about the emotional connection that you’re supposed to make with the fans. I think that is the biggest part that’s missing more than anything.”

Booker’s full comments can be heard in the player below: