Booker T On Who Should John Cena Face At WrestleMania

John Cena will be returning to WWE this Friday Night on SmackDown and there are speculations that he will kick off his WrestleMania feud during his comeback.

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Cena’s return on the latest episode of his podcast and revealed his choice of WrestleMania opponent for the 16-time world champion.

Booker interestingly suggested that the Cenation Leader should face the current face of WWE, Roman Reigns, at this year’s edition of the Show Of Shows:

“Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns being the guy now, John Cena being the guy who has put in so much time, one of the greatest WWE Champions in history.

I know John Cena could pull it off, I know Roman Reigns could pull it off. Both of those guys know the art of going out there and doing Romeo and Juliet.”

Booker T later acknowledged that a lot of people would not want to see the match between the two on paper but he claimed they will be impressed when the bout takes place.

John Cena has locked up with Roman Reigns before. The two faced each other in a one on one match at No Mercy 2017, and the Big Dog came out victorious in the bout.

Cena was originally expected to face Elias at WrestleMania 36 but recent reports indicate that WWE has shaken up the card for the event recently. You can check out a detailed report on the matter here.

