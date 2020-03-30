Booker T On Why AEW Needs Guys Like Matt Hardy And Brodie Lee

The March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite saw two big debuts as both Brodie Lee and ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy made their presence felt on the show.

On the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, wrestling veteran Booker T talked about a number of things and he also discussed the debut of both these stars.

Booker first recalled the time he himself jumped ship from WCW to WWE and revealed what Matt Hardy had said about the decision before his WWE departure:

“These guys didn’t waste no time, That’s the way you want to do it too. I remember when I left WCW for WWE, I said I ain’t got time to lose no money. Matt Hardy said it was a huge decision to make, but he thought it was the right decision, less days, more money, less stress. That sounds good to me.”

Also Read: Backstage News On Roman Reigns Pulling Out Of WrestleMania

Booker T continued by expressing the importance of names like Matt Hardy joining the AEW roster and claimed that they are going to need them to build the company:

“You’re gonna need guys like Matt Hardy, you’re gonna need guys like Brodie Lee to build that company, I’m taking nothing away from the young guys that AEW has, but a lot of these guys are really good workers, but are they stars?”

The former World Champion also discussed how Matt Hardy is in the twilight of his career and claimed it was the right move for Hardy as he couldn’t have made the impact he wanted to make as a part-timer in WWE.

Quotes via WrestlingInc