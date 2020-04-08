Booker T On WrestleMania’s Boneyard Match, The Undertaker’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about WrestleMania's Boneyard match, and whether it could be The Undertaker's last.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 36’s unique Boneyard match. The cinematic matchup between The Undertaker and AJ Styles headlined Night One of this past weekend’s WrestleMania event.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of Fame, Booker T explained how he feels The Undertaker still has “got a little left in the tank.” He noted how, if ‘Taker had missed WrestleMania, fans would have felt his absence. Booker T agreed with ‘Takers sentiments that he will continue to perform as long as he can “muster up the strength to walk to that ring.” Booker T believes if he can continue to do that, then the WWE Universe can expect him to continue competing.

He admitted how the pro wrestling industry is different from any other business. According to him, the allure of wrestling is a powerful one. Despite this, Booker T believes ‘Taker could still walk away when he chooses to.

“Thirty years the Undertaker’s been walking that aisle. Thirty years is a lifetime for a lot of people, you know what I mean?” Booker T said. “So I say, if it’s something that he loves and it’s something that he can will himself to actually do? I say do it until you can’t do it no more.”

Despite the interference from both The O.C. and a group of druids, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in their Boneyard matchup.