Booker T Praises John Morrison, Believes He Has The “It Factor”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on returning Superstar John Morrison, explaining how Morrison has the 'It factor."

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised SmackDown Superstar John Morrison. During an episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T shared how he feels Morrison has an undeniable “IT factor.”

Booker T On John Morrison

Booker T revealed his thoughts off the back of a fan question. He was asked whether he would prefer for The Miz and Morrison to defend their newly won SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day or The Usos at WrestleMania 36. For Booker T, he’d prefer the champions to go up against the New Day. He noted how Morrison has been a star since day one.

“[WWE] Made him the tag team champion, put him right back in the mix, and that’s what you need to do with someone like Morrison,” he explained. “Because, honestly, John Morrison, he’s not a sideline player. He’s not a guy you want to bring in off the bench. He’s the guy you want to keep in rotation, keep him in the game, you know. Keep him warm, keep him hot.”

Booker T continued, “This guy, you look at him, you know from from day one. He’s always had that, that one thing man he always had stop star potential. He always had that, what would that ‘je ne sais quoi.’ The ‘IT’ factor you know what I mean? But yeah, man. He always had ‘it.’”

John Morrison teamed with The Miz to win the tag team championships during WWE’s recent Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.