Booker T Reacts To Tessa Blanchard Being Released

Booker T was previously quite critical of Impact’s decision to put their world title on Tessa Blanchard. Booker says his criticism was not directed at Tessa, however, but rather the promotion’s decision to put the belt on her.

Recently on his radio show and YouTube channel, Booker addressed Blanchard’s free agency.

“Tessa Blanchard, she’s a catch in anybody’s company if they can get her right now,” Booker said.

“WWE picked Tessa Blanchard up, along with Charlotte Flair. I wish Hogan’s daughter would have stayed in there. That’s what I want to see, I want to see the second generation, all women and Tessa Blanchard is one of them.”

“We’re going to actually get a chance to see how good Tessa Blanchard really is. Is she as good as she says she is?”

Booker continued to talk about Tessa’s in-ring ability.

“Tessa, I really think she can work anywhere in the world with any of the women out there in the business today,” Booker continued. “She made herself, first and foremost. Tessa Blanchard, she’s never gone to WWE. She hasn’t gotten the rub from people in WWE. For people to know Tessa Blanchard’s name around the world, she’s done that on her own.”

“Hopefully, WWE can snatch her up and we can see some great matches with her and Charlotte Flair.”

Booker’s full comments can be heard in the player below: