Booker T Reacts To WrestleMania 36 Moving To The WWE Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on WWE moving WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Performance Center. Reflecting on how the show will take place in an empty PC, Booker T spoke about what a surreal experience it will be without fans in attendance.

“I’m just gonna keep it real on this. WrestleMania, of course, has always been about the payoff,” Booker T said during an episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame.

“It’s always been about those great matches of course, but I always thought that WrestleMania was more so about the event, the spectacle for the crowd. The people to be a part of and for the fans not to be a part of WrestleMania is definitely going to be something I never thought I would witness in my lifetime because I always thought that was what WrestleMania was.”

Booker T also highlighted how WrestleMania has always featured stars, pointing at Muhammad Ali, Mr. T, Lawrence Taylor and Mike Tyson. He explained how WrestleMania has always been “another level” for everyone. He noted how it wasn’t just excitement for the fans, but that WWE Superstars looked forward to ‘Mania.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It was initially meant to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Both the Hall of Fame and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay have been cancelled.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.