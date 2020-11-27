Friday, November 27, 2020

Booker T Reflects On His Friendship With The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reflected on his friendship with The Undertaker, sharing a story of what "The Dead Man" did for him when he first came to WWE.

By Steve Russell
The Undertaker Booker T
The Undertaker Booker T

Following The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has looked back on his friendship with “The Dead Man.” 

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how, although he was a similar age to The Undertaker and both men are from Texas, he “looked at Taker a little bit different from the rest of the boys in the locker room” when he first came into the then-WWF.

- Advertisement -

He explained how he couldn’t help but look at him differently because he was The Undertaker. Booker T added how “everyone else” also looked at him differently because of who he was and what he had accomplished.

It’s a respect that Booker T was adamant he give to “The Phenom.” 

“I made sure when I came in the WWF, WWE now, that I wasn’t coming in saying, hey, I’m here. It wasn’t anything like that. I said I’m going to come in here and make this thing work out. Taker was the first guy to come up to me and say, ‘Take it all in. It’s WrestleMania. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. Just slow it down and have some fun out there.'”

Booker T revealed that The Undertaker was the first person to invite him into the TV locker room. He explained how only eight people were in there, but he was chosen to join them. Despite ‘Taker’s invitation, however, Booker T declined the offer.

“I didn’t take it upon myself to dress in the TV locker room. I made sure I dressed in the locker room with all the boys and there were probably 30 plus guys in there,” Booker T explained. “He was gracious enough to see something in me as well. I thought that was pretty cool.”

He continued, “But to watch him the way he came up and the way he did it, not just with one guy or two guys. The Undertaker did it with every guy on the roster. He put Maven over. People don’t remember that kind of stuff. People don’t see that kind of stuff. They don’t understand. It’s like the wind. They can feel it but they can’t touch it.”

Booker T then noted how fans don’t get to see many Superstars celebrate 30-year careers. He acknowledged how people may work for 20 years in the industry; however, they wouldn’t consistently perform in the way The Undertaker did.

He added how modern Superstars should “pick the brain” of The Undertaker and experienced Superstars like him. Booker T argued they should be focused on asking critical questions about longevity as wrestling “is not about how fast you do it.”

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Booker T Reflects On His Friendship With The Undertaker

Following The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has looked back on his friendship with "The Dead Man."  Speaking...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA's...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On WWE Superstars Being Independent Contractors, Why He’s Frugal With Money

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on how WWE considers its talent to be independent contractors. He stressed how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network's documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Provides Becky Lynch Pregnancy Update Ahead Of Due Date

Seth Rollins has provided a pregnancy update for his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during an interview with WWE Network. The excited couple is anticipating the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Talks Joining AEW, TNT Open Challenge Match

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. The current member of Taz's on-screen stable discussed a number of...
Read more
NJPW

Tama Tonga Talks Why Bullet Club Has Endured and Resonated with Fans

New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently discussed what has made BC such a lasting force in pro wrestling....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC