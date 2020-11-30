Monday, November 30, 2020

Booker T Reflects On His Rivalry With The Rock: “I Could Have Done So Much More”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has reflected on his rivalry with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

By Steve Russell

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has looked back on his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during an episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame.

Booker T confessed when he first arrived in WWE and eventually feuded with The Rock, he “didn’t let loose.” He acknowledged how he didn’t “work the way I normally worked” in WCW.

“I felt a little soft with The Rock even though we had some great stuff. But I still felt like I held back a little bit too much as far as when I was out there working with The Rock,” Booker T said. “Now saying that, I must say, The Rock worked a whole lot different than every other guy that I ever worked with in the business. The Rock was so meticulous about every detail being right. That’s why he is so great as far as the promos go.”

Booker T believes this same meticulous nature is why The Rock has also been so successful in Hollywood. He shared how working with The Rock was like being on a movie set. He explained this is because “everything had to be right with this guy.”

“I appreciate him for saying that I was one of the most athletic guys he ever worked with and one of the most entertaining guys he ever worked with,” Booker T said. “But, I was thinking way too much when I worked with Rock. In hindsight, looking back on it, I felt like I could have done so much more working with him.”

Booker T faced off against The Rock in a WCW Championship match at SummerSlam 2001. You can watch their match below:

ViaWrestlingNews.co

