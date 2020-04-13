Booker T & Renee Young On A Cinematic Match Between The Undertaker And Sting

In the wake of WrestleMania 36, there has been much discussion regarding two of the show’s cinematic matchups. Both the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match were shot cinematically. This has led to speculation that WWE could continue delivering matchups in this style. With the Boneyard match having received positive feedback, it appears cinematic matchups could become a fixture for The Undertaker. If that’s the case, one dream opponent has been brought up by multiple people within the industry: Sting. On a recent episode of Booker T’s podcast The Hall of Fame, he and Renee Young discussed the possibility of Sting and The Undertaker finally wrestling each other.

Young argued how cinematic matchups shouldn’t be used too frequently. She believes, if they are, they will lose what makes them special. “Either they need to be saved and not be overdone to keep them very special, obviously an Undertaker vs. Sting situation would fall into the category, but is it something we want to see all he time? I don’t know.”

She explained how these pre-recorded clashes should be reserved for special occasions. Young did note that if Boneyard matchups become a WrestleMania staple to help “keep the lore of The Undertaker existing,” then she’s all for it.

Booker T On WWE’s Creativity

Booker T added how the coronavirus pandemic forced them to be more creative in how they delivered WrestleMania 36. He shared how he would have loved to have performed in a similar matchup during his career.

“People always wonder if they are ever going to see that match. Sting vs. The Undertaker. This would actually be a way to go out there and do it because I don’t think The Undertaker took one bump,” Booker T said. “That’s the beauty of being able to go out there and create magic, and I’ll tell you, this is where I thought WWE was really going to shine and really bring out the machine and the magic. I’ll go back to when they brought the hologram Bray Wyatt thing back, and it was so awesome. I was like, ‘man, this is cool stuff right here,’ and they [have] the ability to do great stuff here and to do so many different things with this time we’re going through right now.”

Booker T acknowledged that WWE is going to have to work harder to create original content going forward. He believes there is only so long WWE can perform in empty arena matches before audiences disconnect with the product. The creativity showcased in the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matchups, however, indicate WWE’s willingness to explore other creative outlets—one he wished King Booker could have been involved with.