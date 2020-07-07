Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks

Booker T recently responded to Sasha Banks' tweet stating that her team with Bayley is better than Harlem Heat was.

Sasha Banks recently commented online that she believes her team with Bayley is better than Harlem Heat was. Booker T then addressed Sasha’s comments on his YouTube channel and show.

“She didn’t say that, tell me she didn’t just say that,” Booker started. “My thing is this, I put her over! I put Bayley over too, right? Sometimes that’s very hard to do but I managed to do it because I’m the bigger man.”

Booker continued to address Sasha’s claim that her team with Bayley is better than Harlem Heat was.

“Sasha, Bayley, great tag-team but as far as those two being anywhere near as great as the Hall of Fame tag-team, 10x world tag team champions – set the record – along with the greatest manager in the history of the game, Sister Sherri Martel,” Booker continued. He then broke out a picture of him and his brother Stevie Ray in a match from Germany.

“That’s real right there. As far as Sasha Banks & Bayley goes, as far as those two in tag-team wrestling goes and what Harlem Heat brought to the game and still sprinkling out there all over the world right now. People still singing the name on a yearly basis as far as Harlem Heat goes.”

“As far as Sasha and Bayley go, I’m going to leave it at that.”

Booker’s comments can be heard in the player below: