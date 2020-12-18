Booker T has pinpointed an issue he personally has with modern pro wrestling: a lack of believability. He shared his insight during an episode of his podcast, The Hall of Fame.

For Booker T, he can’t help but consider the lack of believability in modern shows compared to the past. He pointed to promos and rivalries between Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair as examples of his argument.

“The promo that Dusty Rhodes cut on Ric Flair talking about hard times, I’m getting goosebumps right now. The thing is, Dusty Rhodes was promoting getting people inside of that arena. He made the textile worker who did not have a dime say I have to find $10 to get me a ticket,” Booker T explained. “

He made that auto worker who was out of a job who got kicked in the butt, whose computer took his job, he made that guy someway, somehow go and find enough money to get in that arena to support Dusty Rhodes. I think that’s what is missing from today’s professional wrestling.”

Booker T noted how wrestlers aren’t providing that level of inherent believability and realism to draw people to the product. He acknowledged how this is just his opinion but doesn’t believe he’s wrong on the matter.

Booker T: “Roman Reigns Is The Most Believable Guy In The Business”

When discussing a potential Roman Reigns versus Goldberg matchup in the future, Booker T praised the current WWE Universal Champion. As far as he’s concerned, “The Tribal Chief” is the “most believable guy in the business right now.”

He shared how he’s “down for anything” as long as it’s done right. Booker T noted how Goldberg is much like Mike Tyson, explaining how “He is a guy who has been around for a long time, past his prime, but if he jumped in there right now with Roman Reigns, I would expect Roman Reigns to go out there and humble him.”

Booker T stressed he isn’t knocking Goldberg with his booking. Instead, he’s adopting a “promoter’s perspective” and looking at a potential bout through a critical, business lens.

“Could it be something special? Yes, because what we have right there are two grown ass men. That right there, just the marquee with Roman on one side and Goldberg on the other, it is going to sell. People will want to see it. Spear vs spear. We got something here,” Booker T said. “Me personally, I’m all about passing the torch. Roman Reigns right now has that believability. Roman Reigns is the most believable guy in the business right now. When you watch Roman, Roman is a throwback to what guys were back in the day.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at WWE’s TLC pay-per-view. He faces Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matchup.