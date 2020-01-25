Booker T Says Chris Benoit Was The Greatest Wrestler He Ever Stepped In Ring With

While WWE tries not to mention Chris Benoit’s name, fans have not forgotten his excellence in the ring and every once in a while, a wrestling star also reminds people of his legacy in the squared circle.

Booker T who attended Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager took part in a Q&A session at the boat and talked about his early days in wrestling business.

During the session, The WWE Hall Of Famer also talked about Chris Benoit’s influence on his career, saying that his matches with the former WWE star were what put him on the map:

“It’s not talked about a lot, but the matches that put me on the map was with Chris Benoit in the best of seven series, god rest him and his family’s soul. Chris Benoit was literally, the greatest wrestler that I ever had the pleasure of being inside the ring with.

“He was one of the best wrestlers, if not, the best to put on a pair of boots. He brought out the best of every guy that got in the ring with him. Anyone who got in the ring with Benoit was a better person when they walked out of the ring, trust me.”

Also Read: Killer Kross Discusses His Free Agency

Booker T then revealed that he never had to practice his matches with Benoit in advance and most of the things they did in the ring was worked on the fly.

Apart from this, Booker also explained that The Nasty Boys were his favorite tag team to face and claimed that he is lobbying for them to be inducted into Hall Of Fame this year.

Quotes via WrestlingInc