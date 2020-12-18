Booker T Shares His Issues With Modern Wrestlers’ Work Ethic

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on modern wrestlers’ “work ethic.”

Booker T broached the subject during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast. He acknowledged how “the game has changed” compared to his time actively wrestling. Booker T also noted how modern wrestlers also “look at the game a lot differently” before admitting he doesn’t think he’d fit in today’s locker room.

“I would probably clash with a lot of the guys because I don’t agree with a lot of the work that’s going on in the ring. I don’t agree with a lot of the work ethic that’s brought to the table today. I just don’t,” Booker T said. “People can take that and say whatever they want and make whatever they want out of it, but some guys have work ethic and go out there and study it. But, there’s a term that’s called calling it in or phoning it in. There are a lot of guys that phone it in.”

He stressed how he never phoned in a performance. Booker T’s goals were to be remembered alongside “the greatest wrestlers who ever put on a pair of boots.” He added how he will always “give props” to those who deserve it. However, “[…] when I watch a lot of stuff, there is stuff to be worked on and maybe nobody is telling them.”

Booker T On Big E’s Potential

One current WWE Superstar Booker T has a lot of faith in his New Day’s Big E. For him, Big E has “all the tools” to be a top Superstar.

“[…] I said it from the beginning, that Big E is a guy who has world championship potential. As far as a guy that can step into that stratosphere of world heavyweight championship, not just runs, but reigns,” Booker T said. “He is a guy that can have multiple runs in that position. A guy that carried it. People won’t just say he won the championship. He carried the championship. There’s a big difference.”

Big E competed against WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on last week’s episode of SmackDown. The two faced off in a non-title bout which Zayn won via Count Out.