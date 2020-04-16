Booker T Takes Issue With Ronda Rousey, Believes She Owes An Apology

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has explained why Ronda Rousey's comments have irked him, and why she owes WWE's female roster and apology.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken issue with Ronda Rousey’s recent negative comments regarding pro wrestling and the WWE Universe.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T explained why her words irked him. He noted how Rousey was accepted into the pro wrestling world and the other women in the Locker Room. For her to have said such derogatory comments is like a “slap in the face to each and every one of those ladies that went out there and had to work with her.”

Booker T argued, “To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this ‘fake’ business, a check that, like I said, being put in a position where she was the women’s champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes.”

Booker T highlighted how several women in the locker room work exceptionally hard to get a spot like Rousey enjoyed. He pointed to Nia Jax, explaining how she has worked hard but doesn’t receive the same kind of praise Rousey did. “[…] then someone walks from outside inside to this world and get it. It really is a slap in the face. and I just think Ronda needs to apologize first and foremost.”

Rousey claimed that she wouldn’t be returning to pro wrestling in a full-time capacity during a recent podcast interview. She explained that this was due to ungrateful fans.