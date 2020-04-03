Booker T Talks Potential ‘Theatrics’ of Edge vs Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of the Hall of Fame podcast Booker T recently commented on the upcoming WrestleMania 36 bout between Edge and Randy Orton. With the unique nature of this year’s ‘Mania, Booker T believes that a ‘theatrical’ element to the match will be able to push it beyond the confines of standard wrestling fare.

Booker T on Edge vs Randy Orton

“This is a moment man, this is a moment that these guys can actually be able to go out here and really tap into their creativeness” Booker T began. “Looking at guys like Edge, he’s perfect for this moment, because he’s a guy who not only loves the wrestling business; but as soon as he got out to the wrestling business he went right into acting.”

“I like the analogy, it [WWE] is Rocky, it is Shakespeare, it is Romeo and Juliet.” Booker T

Booker T would elaborate further, discussing Triple H’s recent comments that WWE is more “like the Rocky movie and not boxing.” “I like the analogy, it [WWE] is Rocky, it is Shakespeare, it is Romeo and Juliet. It seemed like these guys have said ‘hey man, we’re gonna be in this [coronavirus] state for a while, why don’t you let us be creative? You don’t write anything for us. and just let us go out here and talk about it. Let us feel it?’ It actually looks that way to be. When I watched The Undertaker go out and cut a promo? That was as real as I’ve ever seen The Undertaker.”

Final Hype for Edge vs Orton

Booker T would finish by discussing the history between Edge and Orton. “And now [for Randy] to go out and dance with Edge? A guy who he’s got history with? These guys know each other very very well and respect each other, a whole lot. And now they’re gonna get a chance to go out and you know create magic for the world, in front of an empty arena. Mano a mano and now it’s going to be, you know, a fight that we got to create like we never have before, just because of the circumstances that we’re in. We’re really gonna get a chance to see Shakespeare.”

Edge vs Randy Orton will be taking place this weekend at WrestleMania 36. The show will be available to purchase on PPV, FITE TV as well as the WWE Network.

