Bound For Glory Updated Card, Impact Preview For Next Week

Two matches are now official for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view:
- Impact World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
- Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae
Bound For Glory Saturday, October 24th live on pay-per-view.
Here are the Top 5 ‘must-see’ moments from this week’s Impact Wrestling TV:
Impact has confirmed four matches for next week’s show:
- Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh (Winner is John E. Bravo’s Best Man)
- Rosemary and Taya vs. Havok and Nevaeh
- Rascalz vs. Good Brothers
- Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North
