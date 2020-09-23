Bound For Glory Updated Card, Impact Preview For Next Week

Two matches are now official for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view:

Impact World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

Bound For Glory Saturday, October 24th live on pay-per-view.

Here are the Top 5 ‘must-see’ moments from this week’s Impact Wrestling TV:

Impact has confirmed four matches for next week’s show:

Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh (Winner is John E. Bravo’s Best Man)

Rosemary and Taya vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Rascalz vs. Good Brothers

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North

