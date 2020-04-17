Boxing Promoter Looking At Running Events From WWE Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center could be the venue for Top Rank Boxing to run some events. Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum recently revealed he is interested in possibly running events from the venue in Orlando.

Arum spoke with ESPN recently and said he is interested in running events from the PC but not before June.

“It’s very, very interesting, and we’re going to be in touch with them. There’s a possibility to use their facility to maybe do events without a crowd.”

“We’re very close with Vince [McMahon] and the WWE,” Arum said to ESPN. “So let’s see, but we’re still not talking before June.”

Arum would continue to say, however, that running events from the WWE Performance Center depend on what happens in the next few weeks.

“But it all depends, the whole reopening of the country, the different states, it all comes down to the same thing — testing, adequate testing,” he continued. “You cannot open it and have athletes compete against each other with referees, the judges, with camera people, unless you can ensure that it’s safe, and the only way you can ensure that it’s safe is with testing. It comes down to testing.”

Sporting Events, Including Wrestling, in the State of Florida

The state of Florida didn’t deem WWE on its own an essential business. Rather the state issued additions to its essential services list on April 9th, 2020. The 3rd addition states that the following services are now classified as “essential” in the state of Florida:

“Employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience – including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any other necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production – only if the location is closed to the general public.”

This would seemingly open the door for any sports league provided they have a national television deal.