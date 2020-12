Brandi and Cody Rhodes are expecting their first child. The news was announced during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as Cody made his ring entrance.

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020

This is the second pregnancy announcement on AEW Dynamite in less than a month. Just a few weeks ago, Jon Moxley dropped the bombshell that he has a ‘pregnant wife at home’ during a promo video that aired on AEW’s flagship show

Congratulations to Brandi and Cody Rhodes.