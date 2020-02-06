Brandi Rhodes Reacts To Fans Rejecting The Nightmare Collective

All Elite Wrestling’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has addressed fan criticism over her stable, the Nightmare Collective. Speaking with Yahoo! Sport, Rhodes acknowledged the negative reaction her group has received since their debut.

“Our fans have been very vocal about it from the very beginning,” Rhodes confessed. “They’re a little spoiled, but that’s OK because we love them and we will spoil them.”

She continued, “One of the things they said that they wanted was stories for the women. Now we are starting to see certain stories develop, ‘Nightmare Collective’ being one of them, but it’s certainly not the only story in the women’s division. There’s a lot of other things happening that people can look at and see where their feelings lie. There’s definitely potential this year for a lot to happen within this division and people should be excited about new stories forming.”

Although she has competed a few times in an AEW ring, Brandi Rhodes has acted more of a puppet master and spokesperson for the group since their debut.

Brandi Rhodes’ Nightmare Collective Is Changing

During this week’s episode of AEW: Dark, Awesome Kong was attacked by her Nightmare Collective cohorts, Mel and Luther. The altercation came about after Kong confronted Mel following Mel’s loss to Hikaru Shida.

It is speculated that AEW has done this angle in order to write Awesome Kong off of television so she can film the final season of Netflix’s pro wrestling drama series, GLOW.