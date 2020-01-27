Brandi Rhodes Attends Therapy Session At Cody’s Request (Video)

Brandi Rhodes has been spiraling as of late and according to a recent video posted to her social media accounts, Cody requested that she go to a therapy session. Highlights of the session appear in the video which can be viewed below.

In the video, the therapist insinuates that the Nightmare Collective is a cult. It was also suggested in the video that Rhodes has formed the faction to deal with her fear of people not liking her. This last bit struck a chord with Brandi, who left the session shortly after.

Brandi Rhodes Goes Back To The University Of Miami

Rhodes recently returned to the University of Miami where she delivered a keynote speech on AEW. She posted the following on social media in relation to her return to the University where she did her undergrad:

Thank you for sharing this ?? https://t.co/37aPMZmWve — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 22, 2020

“Enjoyed my short time at #NatpeMiami2020 …it was a dream realized as a model here just 8 years ago who would later become a keynote speaker at this very hotel. The only person ever in your way is YOU. That’s the story of @AEWrestling…from undesirable to undeniable!!” Brandi Tweeted.

Rhodes was not on the recent Jericho cruise due to attending the UofM event. She also has been dealing with a missing passport.