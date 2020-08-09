Sunday, August 9, 2020

Brandi Rhodes Comments On First AEW Heels Event

Brandi Rhodes has declared the first AEW Heels event a success.

By Ian Carey
Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes, AEW Chief Brand Officer (Photo credit: AEW)

The first event for the Brandi Rhodes led all-female fan club initiative, AEW Heels, took place on Friday night. The event featured a Q&A session with Aubrey Edwards and a Respect, Inclusion, and Empowerment in the workplace session with Keisha-Ann Gray.

Brandi took to Instagram to declare the first event in the initiative a success.

“AEW Heels was a massive success last night. We exceeded the number of membership sign ups necessary to continue to move the fan club onward and upward,” Brandi wrote.

“The biggest takeaway is that people were happy. Countless posts have been created letting the world know they felt they got more than their money’s worth. That is the whole point. Heels promised a positive space to be yourself, share more, make connections, enjoy exclusive offerings, partake in exclusive events and connect with AEW women from the roster to the executive team…and it delivered.”

AEW Heels was a massive success last night. We exceeded the number of membership sign ups necessary to continue to move the fan club onward and upward. Thank you to every single person that joined last night, and those with memberships that were unable to make it. The best is yet to come! Our call last night allowed users to browse the full capabilities of this website community offering members a dashboard with profiles where they can post pictures, bios, and send and receive private messages, if desired. The Posts section was overwhelmed with chatter about the event with members connecting on various aspects of the zoom session. Members were able to see new exclusive merch items, made aware of pre-order exclusives only for Heels members AND learned about an upcoming contest with an enticing giveaway (of a highly coveted item that people are scurrying to find ?). They saw firsthand the ease they will have in attending future events (both virtual, and live when it is safe to do so again). The live chat was an absolute party with both members and AEW women chatting it up all night. Keisha-Ann gave an amazing talk on current topics that I personally learned a lot from, and I know others feel the same. The Q&A was lively and enlightening. The biggest takeaway is that people were happy. Countless posts have been created letting the world know they felt they got more than their money’s worth. That is the whole point. Heels promised a positive space to be yourself, share more, make connections, enjoy exclusive offerings, partake in exclusive events and connect with AEW women from the roster to the executive team…and it delivered. Looking forward to more Heels events to come. Members…keep your eyes peeled for #lilbranbran and her next announcement…which will be on the webpage…for members only! ?

In an interview with SI.com, Brandi explained why she created the AEW Heels Fan Club:

“The idea came from me watching people interact on social media,” said Brandi. “I saw women getting bashed for having an opinion just because they were a woman having an opinion. That inspired me to create a place where female fans can voice their opinions.”

“Don’t let someone take your opinion away from you. Don’t let that ever shut you down, talk about what you love. This platform is a place where women can be themselves as wrestling fans, create friendships, and learn. We can create a movement,” she continued.

