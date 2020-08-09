Brandi Rhodes Comments On First AEW Heels Event

The first event for the Brandi Rhodes led all-female fan club initiative, AEW Heels, took place on Friday night. The event featured a Q&A session with Aubrey Edwards and a Respect, Inclusion, and Empowerment in the workplace session with Keisha-Ann Gray.

Brandi took to Instagram to declare the first event in the initiative a success.

“AEW Heels was a massive success last night. We exceeded the number of membership sign ups necessary to continue to move the fan club onward and upward,” Brandi wrote.

“The biggest takeaway is that people were happy. Countless posts have been created letting the world know they felt they got more than their money’s worth. That is the whole point. Heels promised a positive space to be yourself, share more, make connections, enjoy exclusive offerings, partake in exclusive events and connect with AEW women from the roster to the executive team…and it delivered.”

In an interview with SI.com, Brandi explained why she created the AEW Heels Fan Club:

“The idea came from me watching people interact on social media,” said Brandi. “I saw women getting bashed for having an opinion just because they were a woman having an opinion. That inspired me to create a place where female fans can voice their opinions.”

“Don’t let someone take your opinion away from you. Don’t let that ever shut you down, talk about what you love. This platform is a place where women can be themselves as wrestling fans, create friendships, and learn. We can create a movement,” she continued.