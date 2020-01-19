Brandi Rhodes Not On Jericho Cruise Due To Stolen Passport

Brandi Rhodes is not on the Jericho cruise due to not having a passport. She Tweeted recently that she would not be on the cruise due to her passport having been stolen. Rhodes has since deleted the original Tweet, however.

“I hope this doesn’t disappoint anyone, as I was having to leave early to deliver the keynote at NATPE next week (which I am insanely excited for!) but I will not be on the cruise at all this year. My passport was stolen this evening and I cannot attend. Be safe and have fun,” Rhodes Tweeted.

Rhodes would continue to Tweet that she was not scheduled to be on the cruise the entire time.

I wasn’t scheduled to be on the cruise the entire time, I have to get back to the states to deliver an important keynote, which means an international flight. Not possible. — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020

Rhodes also posted a screenshot of some people on Twitter responding to her predicament.

Stand up human beings right here. pic.twitter.com/zEps7Xt2ZG — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020

Brandi Rhodes’s On Awesome Kong’s Character In AEW

Rhodes recently spoke to the Bleacher Report about her on-screen relationship with Awesome Kong.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Awesome Kong because she came to me wanting something specific for herself and that’s always a great thing, a great sign from a talent when they come in and say, ‘Hey, this is my vision, this is what I see. Can you help me create this?’” Rhodes explained. “Because nobody’s going to be able to create their own vision better than they do themselves.”