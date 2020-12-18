Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Pregnancy Announcement: ‘We Are Ready And Excited’

All Elite Wrestling’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has opened up more about her and Cody Rhodes’ recent pregnancy announcement.

Speaking with People, Brandi shared how excited the couple is over the news. She shared how they they are ready to embark on “another incredible chapter” together.

“Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news,” Brandi said. “We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter.”

Brandi continued, “We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in.”

Brandi and Cody Rhodes revealed the happy news to AEW fans during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Prior to Cody’s matchup against Hybrid 2’s Angelica, a short promo video played. It showcased the couple at home only to receive an unexpected gift at the door. Opening the box together, the present is revealed to be a Christmas ornament that read, “We’re expecting a new baby due 2021.”

It didn’t take long Brandi and Cody to receive congratulations from friends, fans, and colleagues from across the pro wrestling industry.