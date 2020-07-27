Brandi Rhodes Reveals New Info on AEW’s Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Tournament

Brandi Rhodes has provided some new information about All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming ‘Deadly Draw’ women’s tag team tournament.

AEW’s Chief Brand Officer spoke with Christy Olson this week for CHRISTYreports. Brandi discussed a wide variety of topics, including her role as an AEW executive, the #SpeakingOut movement addressing sexual misconduct in pro wrestling and much more.

Last week on Dynamite, AEW announced the Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament is happening this summer. We know that 8 teams will be competing, but additional details have been hard to come by.

Brandi says that the full picture will become “crystal clear” this week on AEW Dynamite. She and Allie have been announced as the first two participants in the tournament, but Brandi reveals that they might not be teaming together as the Nightmare Sisters.

“We’re going to explain how the teams come together and then you might see a team or two come together,” said Brandi. “There is the factor that [the Nightmare Sisters] could maybe not be together in the tournament, since that hasn’t been clear. So we will also see on Wednesday with the rules what that means for the Nightmare Sisters. I’m honestly hoping that we are together, because again, I feel like we’ve just gotten our footing so it would be kind of sad to tear us apart at this point.”

As for whether or not this is a one-off tournament or not, Brandi is hopeful this will be the first of many.

“I think that’s how you look at a lot of things. You try things, you see how they go. I, of course, am very hopeful that this tournament is something that can continue to happen as it’s going to bring great opportunities to a lot of women who don’t normally get to be seen on Dynamite or on AEW Dark as often as we’d like to.”

“There’s a limit to what I can handle of people sending me pictures of their genitalia. So I’m not open publicly to DMs anymore.”

For more of Christy’s interview with Brandi Rhodes watch the full video here: