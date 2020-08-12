Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Left Twitter, Addresses “Heels” Criticism

By Scott Lazara
Brandi Rhodes
AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes

AEW’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with TV Insider this week and said she recently left Twitter because she has more important things to focus on.

Rhodes made the news and social media chatter last week after she deactivated her Twitter account following fan criticism over the AEW “Heels” online community for female fans. The speculation was that Rhodes, who was regularly active on Twitter, deleted her page because the negative feedback was too much.

- Advertisement -

Rhodes told Scott Fishman of TV Insider that she’s now focusing on AEW’s “Deadly Draw” tag team tournament for the women’s division, and the “Heels” project.

“I just think that right now there are other things that need my attention a lot more,” Rhodes said of leaving Twitter. “I’m focusing on ‘Heels,’ which Friday we had our first members based event. It was extremely successful. It’s nice to come together in a community of women that really appreciated it and enjoyed it. We had a really great time on Friday night. It was nice to put my energy into that.

“My energy is also going into the ‘Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament’…It has been a really nice weekend to put all my time and energy into what I want to be focusing on right now.”

Rhodes directly addressed the feedback to “Heels” and said the plans are already laid out for the project for the next year, and she believes word of mouth will be the best thing for it. She touted last Friday’s event for members, calling it a success.

“I think the word of mouth on ‘Heels’ is going to be the best thing for it,” she said. “After the event on Friday the word about it was positive. There was not a single person of the two hundred and change people who showed up that said I did not get what I expected or asked for…We want to keep the women excited and looking forward to different things. The plans are very much laid out for ‘Heels.’ We’ve got a course of action for an entire year here.

“That course of action can change a little bit as the conditions of the world improves, but I think for now we’ve got plenty of events and virtual meet-and-greets and contests and cool things for these women. Not just monthly, but weekly…It’s a cool thing to talk to each other and motivate each other and share their slices of life and just have fun, which is so much of what is missing in life. These are trying times with current events. If ‘Heels’ can be the bright light at the end of the tunnel for them, we’re happy to do whatever it takes to make it that.”

Rhodes also talked about how money isn’t the most important thing when it comes to the “Heels” project. She said “Heels” is not intended to be “super profitable” for the company.

“Another thing for people to know out of the gate is that ‘Heels’ is not ever going to be something I look to as a super profitable thing,” she said. “It’s not intended to be. It’s intended to be something they can count on and grow with and learn with and get something out of.

“In order to run a multi-faceted platform like that, it costs money. It’s not cheap by any means. This is not going to be a huge cash grab for AEW. But it’s something fans will love and appreciate, so it’s worth all the work and effort. Not everything is about a dollar. Some things are about what’s right.”

SourceTV Insider

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/10): Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton faced Kevin Owens in this week's main event. Asuka battled Bayley...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ken Shamrock Sends Message To WWE Regarding RAW Underground Segments

Ken Shamrock has not been impressed by the worked-shoot style of fighting in the RAW Underground segments. The MMA pioneer sent out...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On Negotiating With Vince McMahon To Come Back To WWE

Eric Bischoff returned to WWE from June to October of last year. His short-lived time as the Executive Director of Smackdown was...
Read more
WWE

MVP Suggests Former NXT Champion Could Return To In-Ring Action Soon

Samoa Joe has been out of action for a while now but a new interview of MVP has fans buzzing about the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Left Twitter, Addresses “Heels” Criticism

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with TV Insider this week and said she recently left Twitter because she has more important things...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot From Last Week

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara chucked a chair at Matt Hardy. The end result was a deep laceration to the 45-year-old's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/12: Scorpio Sky Cracks Top-5

AEW has released its latest series of top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles...
Read more
NWA

NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks Working AEW and Tony Khan as a Producer

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. 'Easy E' appeared in a segment...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

Booker T doesn't believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone's WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of...
Read more
AEW

FTR Talk About Tag Team Psychology, If AEW Needs 6-Man Tag Titles

FTR has shared their approach to tag team psychology and whether they believe AEW needs a 6-man championship. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Intergender Wrestling, Who WWE’s COVID-19 Era MVP Is

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has agreed with Lance Storm's recent comments on intergender wrestling. Speaking on his podcast, The Hall of...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes On What AEW Looks For In Indie Talent, Completed TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling's TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about what the company looks when considering indie talent. During a sit-down...
Read more
WWE

Xavier Woods Responds To CM Punk Suggesting That Big E Should ‘Dump’ The New Day

Big E is getting a shot at a singles run due to the injuries of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but E...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC