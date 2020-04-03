Brandi Rhodes Talks About Critics And Expecting Backlash

All Elite Wrestling’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently joined Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on AEW’s official podcast, Unrestricted. During their conversation, Brandi addressed her detractors and what it’s like to personally anticipate a negative backlash.

Acknowledging that there are those who are critical of her because her husband is AEW’s Executive Vice President Cody, Brandi said:

“I mean the the only hesitation that I ever had was the hesitation that a lot of women are made to have positions like this” Brandi began. “Which is that people would say, ‘well, the only reason you’re doing this job is because of who you’re married to.'”

She continued, “Sure, it is tough being married to your business partner? You know, more so in the creative element than in the business sense. We’re very like minded, we both are very organised. We annoy people because we show up dressed up!”

Brandi Rhodes On Backlash

Brandi Rhodes confessed that she has seen negative comments regarding her position within AEW and her relationship with Cody. She admitted that it’s difficult to want something for yourself knowing there may be a backlash for pursuing or accepting an opportunity.

She also spoke about she is enjoying her current on-screen role. Having left the Nightmare Collective behind, Brandi Rhodes has since been managing the Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.