Braun Strowman Dethrones Goldberg As WWE Universal Champion

Goldberg’s reign as WWE Universal Champion will not continue as despite not defending it against his original opponent in Roman Reigns but rather Braun Strowman.

“The Monster Among Men” beat the WWE Hall of Famer to win the Universal Title in a top match on the WrestleMania 36 card in Orlando, Florida. Goldberg was supposed to take on “The Big Dog.”

The original build of this match was quite simple. The company made the match official on the February 28th episode of SmackDown when Goldberg came out for a promo where he asked not who was last but who’s next. Reigns came out to the ring and said he was next.

WWE later made it official but Reigns pulled out of the contest due to his concerns of the coronavirus as he will battle leukemia for the rest of his life.

Goldberg became the champion when he won the title from Bray Wyatt, portraying The Fiend, at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Wyatt vs. Reigns and Cena vs. Elias was reportedly scheduled for the show. In fact, Goldberg wasn’t slated to be part of the show. However, things change all the time in WWE and these matches were no different.

Hall of Famer and your current #UniversalChampion… @Goldberg is ready to defend his Title! pic.twitter.com/HLIQTBcxgx — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman winning the Universal Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.