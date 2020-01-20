Braun Strowman Is “Willing & Ready” For Possible Bray Wyatt Match

Braun Strowman is excited about a potential showdown against WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Strowman recently did an interview with DallasNews.com where he spoke about a wide range of topics including a potential match against Wyatt.

This was where he was asked about Wyatt’s transformation into The Fiend. Strowman noted how it’s been a pretty awesome process to watch Bray and what he’s been able to accomplish.

He stated that he loves Bray and The Fiend thing is getting a little out of control. Thus, he wouldn’t mind having a shot at him one of these days and seeing what can happen,

“You never know,” Strowman said of a potential match. “There’s a lot of backstory and history between us being that Bray Wyatt is pretty much the sole reason that ‘The Monster Among Men’ is what he is today, bringing him in with the Wyatt family, and him being my mentor, my sensei.

Sometimes the student has to one day show the sensei who the boss is. Whenever he’s ready to step into the squared circle with me, I’m more than willing and ready.”

Strowman was introduced to fans on the main roster when he was added to The Wyatt Family that included Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan years ago.

With the two stars being on the same brand – Friday Night SmackDown – it’s possible that their paths will cross one day.

Perhaps, it could happen sooner rather than later as Strowman will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match when WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this Sunday with the winner being able to challenge for the top title on their brand at WrestleMania 36.