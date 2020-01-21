Braun Strowman On Shinsuke Nakamura, Championship Aspirations

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has opened up about his ambitions to claim the Intercontinental Championship, sharing what it would mean to him.

Braun Strowman clearly has his eyes set on the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Speaking with Dallas News, Strowman spoke about competing against the current champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. He also shared what it would mean to win the championship.

“Talking about Shinsuke Nakamura, this is the first opportunity I’ve had to work with him here in his stint with WWE,” Strowman said. “I’ve been pretty impressed so far. … It’s been a different change of pace being in the ring and mixing it up with Shinsuke. And I think what the outcomes have been these past couple outings that we’ve had, I’ve without a doubt earned myself a title opportunity for that Intercontinental Championship.”

He continued, “We’re going to see what the powers that be will have [to say] — you never know, the last SmackDown leading into the Royal Rumble here coming up in Dallas, if they’ll give me that opportunity to take on Shinsuke for the title before we go into the Royal Rumble.”

Braun Strowman As Intercontinental Champion

Strowman believes that holding the title would be an “absolute honor.”

He noted how several legendary Superstars have held the title. To him, they all added prestige to the belt, and that it would be a “great fit” for him.

Many have used the championship as a means to leverage themselves into the main event picture for WWE’s top belts. For Strowman, he thinks holding the strap would be “an awesome way to get my foot in the door on carrying a singles title and showing the world where I belong.”

Braun Strowman joins 30 other men this Sunday for the Royal Rumble matchup. The event takes place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.