Braun Strowman On Why He Shaved His Head, Having To Get Permission

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed the decision behind his shaved head and the process required before he was allowed to. Unsurprisingly, Strowman had to get permission from Vince McMahon and wasn’t able to commit until he got permission.

Speaking on a new episode of WWE Chronicle, Strowman shared how he called up the WWE Chairman and CEO and revealed his intent to “get rid of this crappy hair.”

“He’s like, ‘Well, why?’ Well for one, it looks bad and two, I’m about to get a little nasty. He [Vince] said, ‘Give me a day, I gotta run it through everything to make sure… legalities, licensing and everything. Give me 24 hours, just shoot me a text and I’ll let you know.’ Texted him back the next day, hour or so later he responded with a thumbs up. So it went away.”

Strowman believes the new look is exactly the “refresher” his character needed. He claimed how he intended to get back to being the old Braun Strowman and is ready to once again become The Monster Among Men.

Braun Strowman debuted his shaved head prior to SummerSlam. He lost the WWE Universal Championship to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at that event. Despite being unable to reclaim the gold during last night’s Payback event, Strowman is said to be in line for a major push as SmackDown’s top heel going forward.