Braun Strowman Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts, How Vince McMahon Helped Him

Braun Strowman has opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts in a new episode of WWE Chronicle. During the episode, Strowman recounted his frustrations with his position in the company around Elimination Chamber 2019. He admitted he got to the point where “had enough” and decided to speak directly with Vince McMahon.

Strowman revealed how he “busted in on Vince” and told him they needed to talk. According to him, Vince McMahon then cleared the room, sat down, and spoke with him man-to-man. Strowman described their talk as being almost like a father/son discussion.

“I’m very thankful to have a relationship with him like that because I might not even be here. I don’t even like talking about this out loud but I was thinking about killing myself a couple of times. That I got to that point, I should have talked to somebody sooner,” Strowman admitted. “I never knew how much he cared about me. I thought I was just a number in a system. That day he made me realize that I’m more important than a number I can’t thank him enough for doing that.”

Braun Strowman lost the WWE Universal Championship to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam. He was unable to reclaim the gold during last night’s Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback but is primed for a major push as a top heel on SmackDown.