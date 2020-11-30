Braun Strowman Out With Knee Injury

According to recent reports, Braun Strowman was planned to be Drew McIntyre’s opponent at TLC. On RAW last week, however, Strowman’s character attacked Adam Pearce and was subsequently suspended indefinitely.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Strowman is dealing with a knee injury and that is why he was removed from the WWE title picture at TLC.

- Advertisement -

Following Survivor Series, it had been reported Strowman would face McIntyre on the PPV. After Monday’s RAW, however, the Observer reported that Strowman was likely dealing with a knee injury.

“The story is that he got a knee injury at the elimination match [at Survivor Series] but I don’t know that the story is accurate. I’ve heard it, I heard that what was the tournament was for but it still could just be a storyline and Braun is getting the title shot anyway,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Strowman’s last match was at Survivor Series 2020. He was one of the 5 survivors from Team RAW’s traditional 5-on-5 match on the show. Strowman eliminated Otis from that match as well. Riddle, AJ Styles, and Keith Lee will face each other tonight on RAW to determine McIntyre’s next challenger.