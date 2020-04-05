Braun Strowman Reacts To Universal Title Win At WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman was a last-minute addition to this year’s WrestleMania but the Monster Among Men ended up benefitting big time from this sudden change.

The former Wyatt Family member faced Goldberg for the Universal Championship at night 1 of WrestleMania 36 after Roman Reigns pulled out of the bout.

The former WCW star dominated the early parts of the bout but Strowman managed to take control of the match later on and he defeated Goldberg to win the title after delivering 4 massive power slams.

Braun Strowman Comments On WrestleMania Victory

The new Universal Champion was then interviewed backstage after his big win on the Show Of Shows and commenting on the victory, he said that this is the proof that you can achieve anything:

“This is something that so many people have told me I would never achieve.” said Braun Strowman. “So many people told me I didn’t deserve to because of what I have been through in life and things like that.

But this is proof right here that no matter what, if you work your butt off for something that you believe in and dream then you can achieve anything. Right here is the proof that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”

Roman Reigns was removed from the Universal title match after he decided to pull out of the show and reports have revealed that the Big Dog picked Braun Strowman as the replacement himself.